Odisha university sign agreement with BPCL to promote bio-fuel

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha’s University of Agriculture and Technology and state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Sunday signed an agreement to develop and promote rice straw based bio-fuel production in the state.

A ‘Biofuel Chair’ would be set up in the university to conduct research for the screening of best agricultural crops and develop new agricultural varieties that can yield more cellulose content.

The petroleum company will provide financial support of Rs 5 crore to the university for effective utilisation of paddy straw for bio-fuel production in a bio-chemical enzymatic process.

Out of the total budget allocation, Rs 2 crore will be used as a corpus for the chair and Rs 3 crore as research contingency for development, establishment and popularization of the bio-fuel production technology, said an official.

The endeavour is in line with the policy decision for supplementation of 10 per cent straw-based ethanol for increasing fuel efficiency and reducing the pressure on fossil fuel.