Off cigarettes: Complete detox for Sharad Kelkar

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar who is known for his crazy fitness regime recently had to get into character in more ways than one. Sharad who plays the negative lead in ‘Bhoomi’ had to smoke for his character. In one of the intense scenes that required the nicotine stick in his mouth it seems quite a few packs were used.

Next morning he ended up spitting some blood. He rushed to the doctor in Agra and was told to go off the habit. Being the dedicated actor that he is, he knew he couldn’t immediately. Now that the schedule is over – he has gotten on a strict detox diet.

He is on a strict diet of green leafy vegetables and raw fruit juices. He has doubled his water intake which includes green tea, coconut water, vegetable juices. Cardio is also playing a major role for him as he has now turned to outdoor jogging. Sharad, he says ”Smoking is very injurious to health and I had to smoke 80 cigarettes a day for the film as I always tend to give my 100% but now I am taking it out from my system”.