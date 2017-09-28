OMG: New Harassment Cases In UP Varsities

Lucknow: In what can be termed as a disappointing news, three new cases of sexual harassment have come to light from university campuses in Lucknow, Allahabad and IIT-Kanpur even as Banaras Hindu University (BHU) continues to face heat over a similar case on its campus and the violence that followed.

If the data of University Grants Commission is anything to go by, one-fourth of all sexual harassment cases in India were reported from campuses in Uttar Pradesh.

At Allahabad University (AU), a student was expelled after a female student raised accusations against him. University proctor Professor Ram Sevak Dubey confirmed that a complaint was made against a BA II student and said the accused had been asked to report at his office. “We have asked him to bring his parents along,” the proctor said.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow University, an MBA student was accused of sending objectionable messages to a female student, proctor Vinod Singh confirmed.

The matter was reported to women’s helpline 1090. “If required, we will refer the matter to the university’s women harassment committee for further investigation,” Singh said.

“We are checking reports that the victim and accused knew each other. The accused student has also shown messages in support of his claim that the girl knew him well but was now trying to avoid him due to family pressure. If true, that gives a fresh dimension to the case,” Singh added.

And finally at IIT-Kanpur, students threatened to stage a protest if the entry of “outsiders” on campus wasn’t checked.