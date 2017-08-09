“Once you are a dancer, you are always a dancer”: Rajkumar Rao

Rajkumar Rao who will be seen in the forthcoming movie “Bareilly Ki Barfi” also starring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana said that people are surprised when they watch him dancing and he feels happy about it. He further expressed his desire to work in a typical Bollywood movie which involves dance and music.

In past he did many offbeat roles but now he is keen to explore new fields and work in a typical Bollywood movie, in his upcoming movie he will be seen dancing along with actress Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana.

When asked about this matter during the music launch of the movie he went on to say: “I didn’t have any apprehension to dance. I used to dance a lot while growing up, that’s how I started doing my stage activities. But when I fell in love with acting, I forgot everything else. Once you’re a dancer, you’re always a dancer. People get happily surprised that ‘oh he can dance too.”

To which her co-star Kriti Sanon added: “He dances very well. If you watch him in the song, he is having a blast, he is carefree.” His upcoming movie is all set to release on August 18, which is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, this movie depicts the story of a small town girl and her equation with her family and the two men trying to woo her.