One killed in Maoists attack in Bihar railway station

As per the information given by the police, Maoists attacked a railway station in Bihar resulting in the death of one person and abducting two officials to enforce a shutdown they have called.

Armed Maoists attacked the Masudan railway station on Jamalpur-Kieul rail section late Tuesday night. According to an Eastern Railway official, the attack took place at about 11.25 pm.

They killed a deputy village body head, torched cabin panel and abducted two railway employees — station master Mukesh Kumar and porter Narendra Mandal — to enforce a shutdown they had called on Wednesday Train services on that stretch were stopped.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Ravi Mahapatra told IANS that after the attack, the Gaya-Jamalpur passenger train, which arrived at the Masudan station at 11.39 pm. was halted there as the signalling system was damaged.

“Senior police officials then arrived at the station with engineers and the train was allowed to move at 5.45 am. on Wednesday morning,” he said.

“But soon after the services were started, an Assistant Operations Manager at Malda received a threat call from the Maoists that if any movement continued, the abductees will be killed. It prompted the suspension of services on the section at 7 am,” Mahapatra said.