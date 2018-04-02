One should know their body type to experiment with trends: Yami

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kaabil’, said that one should know their body type well in order to experiment with trends and that there were times when she also ended up making fashion mistakes. While talking to the media via email, the actress went on to say: "In current times, there is no dearth of fashion experts, stylists and clothing brands, but when it comes to fashion the only thing that matters…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kaabil’, said that one should know their body type well in order to experiment with trends and that there were times when she also ended up making fashion mistakes.

While talking to the media via email, the actress went on to say: “In current times, there is no dearth of fashion experts, stylists and clothing brands, but when it comes to fashion the only thing that matters is the comfort factor.”

Yami further went on to say: “One should know their body type well to experiment with trends. When I look back at my past mistakes, I realise that there were times when I wasn’t myself and that’s why certain styles did not work well for me. It’s a learning process, and by experimenting with your style, one keeps evolving it.”

The “Vicky Donor” actress walked the ramp here for KALKI, a Mumbai-based fashion house on the final day of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018 yesterday.