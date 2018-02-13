Only cast locked till now for ‘Bharat’ is Salman: Ali Abbas

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who recently directed ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, said that the only cast confirmed till date for his upcoming directorial venture ‘Bharat’ is Salman Khan.

The maker tweeted, “The only cast locked till now is Salman Khan in and as ‘Bharat’.”

The director’s clarification comes after it was reported that actors Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif might feature in the film.

This will be the third time Salman and Zafar will be collaborating for a movie after “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”. “Bharat” is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”.

The film, which will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, is scheduled to hit on Eid 2019.