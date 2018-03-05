Oscars 2018 live update: Best picture award goes to The Shape of Water

It was a big day for Guillermo Del Toro as his science fiction romance The Shape of Water has won the Academy Award for Best Picture at tonight’s awards, with Mexican Del Toro also netting the Oscar for Best Director.

The film, which was nominated for 13 awards in total, also won in the Best Production Design and Best Original Score categories.

Gary Oldman won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Winston Churchill in the Second World War drama Darkest Hour, while the Academy Award for Best Actress was claimed by Frances McDormand, for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri​.

Get Out fans had something to celebrate after Jordan Peele’s fiercely topical horror film claimed the award for Best Original Screenplay. Best Adapted Screenplay, meanwhile, was claimed by Call Me By Your Name, making its writer James Ivory, who is 89, the oldest-ever winner of a competitive Oscar.

The first award of the night, Best Supporting Actor, went to Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. First-time nominee Allison Janney would later win Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya.

Other winners included Blade Runner 2049, which won awards for Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, Pixar’s Coco, which won Best Animated Feature, and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, which claimed awards for Best Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.