Our military has the ability to defeat all invading enemies: Xi

Xi went on to say: “I firmly believe that our gallant military has both confidence and ability to defeat all invading enemies.”

Xi, who commands the strong military force of 2.3 million as chief of the Central Military Commission, said the world was not at peace. The Chinese Army must work to restore peace.

The 90th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) coincides with the stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Doklam in Sikkim section of their border.

In an address aired by the state media, the President was clad in military fatigues and stated: “Our military has the confidence and ability to write a new chapter in building a strong military and make new contributions towards realization of the China dream of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and safeguarding world peace.”