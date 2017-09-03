Our relation with Russia is enhancing: China

Moscow: There is no denying the fact that the China-Russia detailed strategic partnership of coordination is keep on developing at a high level this year under the strategic guidance of the leadership of both countries.

It is worthwhile pointing out that the heads of state of China and Russia have been exchanging views and reached a string of significant consensuses when it comes to deepening bilateral relations alongside promoting cooperation in wide array of fields and on other major international and regional issues since the beginning of this year.

“The two leaders agreed upon comprehensive plans for developing China-Russia relations, and issued joint statements on the current world situation…, which underlines that the two countries are serving as stabilizers in the changing international dynamics,” Li said.

He also went on to add that both countries coordinated closely with each other on a series of global occasions this year. The ambassador said the two countries have further improved their mutual political trust and explored the potential for cooperation.

Point to be noted here is that in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation held in China’s capital Beijing and sent a clear signal that Russia supports the Chinese initiative and will actively participate in it.

Later on in the piece at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Astana and the Group of 20 (G20) Hamburg summit, China and Russia jointly appealed to the international community to promote trade liberalization and deepen economic globalization while discarding the Cold War and zero-sum mentalities, so as to improve the international order.

“China and Russia’s stance of upholding fairness and justice has won wide appreciation by the international community,” Li said.

With regard to the prospects of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Li noted that while strategic projects in the fields of energy, transportation, aerospace, finance and other traditional ones are steadily progressing, new highlights have been emerging in bilateral trade in various fields.