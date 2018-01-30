Padmaavat crosses Rs 100 cr mark, Ranveer Singh relieved

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is very much relieved after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat crossed the 100 crore mark and has managed to garner a fine public response as well.

Ranveer said in a statement: “As an artiste, I feel fulfilled. Honestly, it’s a relief to be validated in this way. It’s overwhelming and humbling to witness the kind of reaction that the film and my performance has received.” Padmaavat, since its release on January 25, had minted Rs 114 crore till January 28 despite some states deciding against its screening in view of protests by Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

For Ranveer, along with the acclaim that his portrayal of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji has brought to him, the film has spelt success at the Box Office as it delivered his career-best opening on Day 1 — Rs 19 crore. His biggest single-day collection of Rs 32 crore was registered on the Republic Day on January 26. And Padmaavat has also marked his fastest Rs 100-crore mark in four days, read a statement.

The actor’s past films which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark include Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela, both helmed by Bhansali. “I’m delighted about my personal milestones, but more than that I feel extremely happy for Sanjay sir, whose vision is being celebrated not just by the audiences in India but also the world over,” Ranveer added.