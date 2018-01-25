‘Padmaavat’ row: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for setting country on fire

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today took on the Bharatiya Janata Party and accused them for using “hatred and violence” to set the “country on fire”.

“There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire,” read the Congress President’s tweet.

Earlier in the day, a school bus in Haryana’s Gurugram was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the controversial flick ‘Padmaavat’.

The protestors threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and staff of Gurugram’s GD Goenka World School. Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar told ANI that the school bus was vandalised and another Haryana roadway bus was torched by the protestors.