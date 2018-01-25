Padmaavat row: Schools shut, loss to public property and rampage all around

Padmaavat row is getting worse as different corners of the society are protesting the release of the film and have turned out in huge numbers for stopping the film release in various parts of the country. The situation is pathetic even after the Supreme Court of India has cleared the path for the release of the film.

Kids in school bus were attacked in Gurgaon by a mob protesting the film “Padmaavat” and as a result several schools have been shut for next few days as school administration says that they don’t want to risk life of student with crazy people coming on road and carrying out rampage.

Students of nursery to Class 12 were on their way home from school when around 3 pm, their bus was caught in the Padmaavat rioting. The youngest children were heard crying. A teacher held a frightened girl as everyone crouched on the space between the seats.

As violent protests against the release of the film burgeoned, the Multiplex Association of India said its members would not screen the period drama in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

According to the information given by the officials, a day before the release of the film, police detained more than 100 supporters of the Karni Sena from the city as a precautionary measure.