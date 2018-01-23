‘Padmaavat’ all set for release, Supreme Court rejects all reimposing ban pleas

The Apex court of India has rejected the plea of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan government to reimpose the ban on Padmaavat. The Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on January 25.

According to the information given by the police, more than three dozen masked people on Monday attacked and vandalised shops in Raheja Mall, located on Sohna Road, where the controversial movie is scheduled to be released on January 25.

The eateries in the mall were mostly targeted by them. A group of nearly three dozen people with their faces covered first blocked the traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. They also gathered on the Narsinghpur stretch of the expressway and blocked the traffic for some time.

The Haryana Police on Monday registered a case and started an investigation into an attack on a portion of the Kessal Mall in Haryana’s Kurukshetra town, around 100 km from here. The attack is being linked to the screening of the controversial film “Padmaavat”.

Police officials said that CCTV footage of the mall was being examined in which some unidentified miscreants were seen vandalising a portion of the mall on Sunday evening.