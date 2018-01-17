‘PadMan’ Akshay Kumar is scared of his wife Twinkle Khanna!

Actress Sonam Kapoor has revealed a secret about co-star Akshay Kumar and said that Akshay is scared of his wife Twinkle.

“Akshay Tina se bohot darte hain (Akshay is scared of Tina)!”, Sonam was quoted as saying to Deccan Chronicle. Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have shared screen space in the 2011 movie ‘Thank You’ and are now coming together once again for Pad Man.

The film, which is being produced by Twinkle Khanna, also stars Radhika Apte in a lead role. Sonam also talked about her friendship with Twinkle Khanna and said, “Actually, I’ve known Tina for many years. During my interactions with R. Balki (director), Tina would never interfere. There’s an etiquette we follow on the sets. He’s the captain of the ship and has to take a call. And this is what Tina follows too.”

Directed by R. Balki, Pad Man is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who invented low cost sanitary napkins. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 25 and is likely to fight the box office battle with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.