Pak: 15 dead, 32 injured in army truck explosion

Pakistan: According to the information given through the reports, in an incident that took place in Balochistan province that killed at least 15 people and 32 others got injured in an army truck explosion.

“We can now confirm that 15 people have died in the explosion today. At least 32 others are wounded,” media quoted Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti as saying.

The army truck was passing by Quetta’s Pishin Stop area of the city when it was targeted by the explosion. Nature of the blast has not been determined yet.

The deceased include members of the armed forces and civilians, said the provincial home minister. The dead and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, eight security personnel were killed in the blast.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an on-duty security vehicle was targeted in the blast, adding that 10 security officials were also among those injured in the attack.

“Incendiary explosive was used in the blast due to which nearby vehicles caught fire,” ISPR reported.

An emergency has been declared in the city following the incident.