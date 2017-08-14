Pak cancer patient Faiza Tanveer calls Sushma Swaraj her ‘mother’

New Delhi: In yet another sign of humanity, Sushma Swaraj has assured of granting visa to a Pakistani woman, suffering from cancer for her treatment in India.

Faiza Tanveer, Pakistani national is suffering from cancer. Faiza requested Sushma Swaraj to grant her medical visa, saying India should provide her assistance to celebrate its 70th Independence Day.

In Twitter, Faiza posted,”Ma’am you are mother for me. Please grant me visa as India is about to celebrate its 70th Independence Day. Please help me thankyou.”

Swaraj, informing about her medical visa tweeted in response, “Thanks for your greetings on India’s Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India.”

Faiza Tanveer is suffering from Ameloblastoma, basically an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature.