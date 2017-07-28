Pak SC disqualify Nawaz Sharif for corruption charges

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top court today took a major decision and disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office after a derogatory corruption probe into his family wealth.

The Supreme Court dismissed Sharif subsequent to an investigative panel assumed his family could not account for its vast wealth. According to the media reports, a criminal investigation would also be launched against the premier and his family.

“He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister,” Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan said in court.

Sharif, 67, denies wrongdoing and has warned his ouster would destabilise Pakistan at a time when the economy was rebounding after a decade of political and security chaos.