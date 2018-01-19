Pak shelling kill two in J&K

According to the information given by the police, a woman and a youth were killed and three others injured in heavy shelling and firing by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The shelling and firing is on in the Arnia sub-sector targeting civilian and military facilities,” the police officer said.

“Heavy firing exchanges is also on in Hira Nagar area of Kathua district. The Pakistan Rangers have been resorting to shelling and firing since morning,” the officer said.

Panic has gripped the residents in villages situated close to the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. The Indian positions are retaliating effectively. All schools in areas where firing exchanges are going on have been closed, he added. The injured were shifted to hospital.