Pak violates ceasefire in Arnia Sector, one killed, five injured

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a shameful act by Pakistan, their troops today violated ceasefire along the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector killing one person and leaving five others injured.

All the six injured were admitted to a government hospital in Jammu but unfortunately, one of them succumbed to his injuries. A senior BSF officer informed media,”From midnight till this morning, there were exchanges of fire and shelling in Arnia sector in the area of 6-8 BOPs of BSF. The firing stopped at 0645 hours this morning.”

This was the third violation by Pakistani forces in the Arnia sector in last 2 days.There have been continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB for the past four days, in which one BSF jawan was killed and a few others were injured.

Previously, September 15, one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector. The jawan, identified as Captain Brijendra Bahadur Singh, later succumbed to his injuries.