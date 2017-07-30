Pakistan: 13 killed in van’s fire

Pakistan: According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan that killed at least 13 people, after a van caught fire hitting a gas pipeline.

As per the reports, the passenger van travelling from Rawalpindi to Peshawar collided with a truck at Abbottabad chowk and then hit a gas pipeline in the area.

The vehicle caught fire, engulfing all 13 passengers aboard, the official said.

The official said the bodies of the victims have been severely burnt and identification through DNA testing may not be possible.