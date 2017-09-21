Pakistan develop short-range nuclear weapons

NEW YORK: Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has annouced that Pakistan has developed short-range nuclear weapons in order to counter the ‘Cold Start’ doctrine adopted by the Indian Army.

He was also assertive of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals being safe and secure.

“We have a very robust and secure command-and-control system over our strategic nuclear assets. Time has proved that it’s a process that is very secure. It’s a process that has complete civilian oversight through the NCA,” pointed out Abbasi when asked about a question at the Council on Foreign Relations, a top American think-tank.

“As far as tactical nuclear weapons (are concerned), we do not have any fielded tactical nuclear weapons. We have developed short-range nuclear weapons as a counter to the ‘Cold Start’ doctrine that India has developed. Again, those are in the same command-and-control authority that controls the other strategic weapons,” he added.

“There’s no nuclear arsenal in the world that is growing faster. And there’s no nuclear arsenal in the world, other than North Korea’s, that tends to worry American more, because they worry about the safety of the arsenal. They worry about the command and control of the arsenal,” Sanger said.