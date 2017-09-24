Pakistan embarrassed at UN

UN: Straight after Sushma Swaraj ripped apart Pakistan at UNGA, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has made a major goof up after showing a fake image of a “pellet gun victim” in the UN General Assembly.

It is worthwhile pointing out that Maleeha Lodhi resorted to waving dramatic pictures of a girl with pellet injuries on her face and added, “this was the face of Indian democracy”, while suggesting that Kashmiris had been injured by pellet guns.

However, upon closer inspection of the picture, Maleeha Lodhi’s claim seemed to have boomeranged on her. The image used by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN was reported by a number of media outlets as that of Rawia Abu Joma’a, a 17-year-old girl injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza city in 2014. Rawia’s picture was taken by award winning photographer Heidi Levine. The image used by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN was reported by a number of media outlets as that of Rawia Abu Joma’a, a 17-year-old girl injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza city in 2014. Rawia’s picture was taken by award winning photographer Heidi Levine.

“India has risen despite being the principal destination of Pakistan’s nefarious export of terrorism. There have been many governments under many parties during 70 years of Indian freedom, for we have been a sustained democracy. Every government has done its bit for India’s development. We have marched ahead consistently without pause, in education, health and across the range of human welfare. We established scientific and technical institutions which are the pride of the world,” Swaraj said while addressing the 72nd UNGA session in New York.