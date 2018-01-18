Pakistan, India exchange fire in J and K

As per the information given by the police, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and a girl were killed in overnight shelling and firing by Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in R.S. Pura sector in Jammu district.

BSF Head Constable Suresh Kumar and 14-year-old Sabity were injured in the shelling and firing and succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the police said. The Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions around 10.30 p.m.

The Indian side retaliated effectively, an official said. Firing exchanges continued for more than two hours.

Following heightened tension in the area, all schools within a five kilometer radius of the international border in Jammu district have been closed by the authorities.