Pakistan is now ‘Terroristan’, India says at UN

NEW DELHI: India while exercising its ‘right of reply’ at the United Nations General Assembly termed “Pakistan is now ‘Terroristan’ accusing it for its policy of sponsoring terrorism and said the country has now become land of “pure terror”.

Taking a dig at the prefix “Pak”, which means “pure” in Urdu, India said Pakistan has long abandoned its aspirations to be moral and virtuous as a nation and instead, its name has become synonymous with terror.

“The quest for a land of pure has actually produced ‘the land of pure terror’. In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror,” India’s first secretary to the UN Eenam Gambhir said.

Citing the example of Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist who has floated a political party to contest the next general election+ in Pakistan, India underscored how the neighbouring country was providing safe havens to terror leaders in its military town or protecting them with political careers.