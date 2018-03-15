Pakistan suicide blast: Death toll mounts to nine

According to the information given by the police officer, the death toll in a suicide blast that targeted a police check post in the Pakistan city has now mounted to nine. Haider Ashraf, Deputy Inspector General of Lahore Police informed that the toll mounted to nine after two of the injured succumbed to injuries. He also mentioned that five policemen and four civilians were killed killed earlier while more than 20 persons, including six policemen, also sustained injuries in the…

Ashraf said that a suicide bomber exploded his explosives-laden vest near a group of policemen at a check post in Raiwind Town located late on Wednesday. The bomber attacked the police personnel who were checking the people arriving to attend the country’s biggest annual religious congregation.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif condemned the attack. Security forces and police have launched a search operation in the area and a security high alert has also been declared in the province.