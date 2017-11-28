Pakistan violates ceasefire, heavy firing across LoC

Jammu: According to the information given by the official, Pakistan Army today violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district leading to a heavy exchange of fire.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Rajouri district. They used mortars, automatics and small arms to target Indian positions.

“Pakistani firing was strongly and effectively retaliated after which the firing exchanges stopped,” a police officer said here. “The two sides traded fire for nearly half an hour.” Tuesday’s ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC has occurred after over a week’s lull.