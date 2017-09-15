Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20I Live

Pakistan will be playing the 3rd T20 international match against World XI after first match was won by Pakistan while on the other hand second was overpowered by World XI all thanks to Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera who thrashed a whirlwind 19-ball 47 not out with five sixes.

Earlier, Pakistan had registered a 20-run win in Tuesday’s first match, which marked the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

The third T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and will be broadcasted live on DSports.