‘Papa and Chacha’ to skip the lavish Samajwadi Party Dinner in Lucknow?

Lucknow: On one hand the Samajwadi Party is gearing up for a dinner party hosted by former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at a five-star hotel in Lucknow, while on the other hand the dinner that is expected to be a high profile one might not see the presence of senior stalwarts of the Party.

According to the sources, Akhilesh is looking forward to a successful party dinner, however his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav are expected to skip this lavish gathering. The event expects nearly 200 members of the party and the programme is already under the political spotlight.

The guest list of the dinner comprises of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, his brother Shivpal Yadav, cousin Ram Gopal Yadav and son Akhilesh, who were said to come together in the public for the first time since differences cropped up in the family ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections.

Sources say that Shivpal has already left for his hometown Safai and earlier today there was a meeting called by the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav but Shivpal and six other MLAs remained absent from the meeting. Of the 47 MLAs, 40 were present in the meeting. Presence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is also doubtful in today’s dinner as he is not well.