Pardaphash Exclusive: Final hurdle for Lucknow Metro-rail project

Lucknow: With commercial launch around the corner, the Lucknow Metro-rail project faces a problem in getting the final go ahead from the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS).

After carrying out the inspection process for six days, the CMRS was not able to authorise the project due to the test-run. According to the sources,metro trains could not run at the certified maximum speed of 80 km/hour.

This has happened because stations are about 1km away from each other.Metro train’s programming facilitates skipping stations, but there are doubts lingering over its functioning.

It is worthwhile pointing that the trains are programmed to stop at every station, so while applying brakes, there is a reduction in the speed up to 20-25 km/hour.

Although, this is tremendous when it comes to safety aspect but for full speed certification, this is a serious issue.

CMRS has asked Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC)) to modify the programming of the train in a manner that it doesn’t stop at every station.