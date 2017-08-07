Pardaphash Exclusive: Get ready for UPCOCA in Yogi Adityanath government

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Aditya Nath government is all set to frame the UPCOCA alongside other tough measures.

Gujarat and Maharashtra has an identical law passed by its legislature.

Pardaphash has learned that Yogi Aditya Nath is adamant on checking organised crime in UP and UPCOCA — first attempted by Mayawati- could be a major step in that direction.

The bill in this regard would be introduced very soon and once it get passed in both the houses, it would go for presidential assent.

In the last four months, the government has tried to reduce crime by dealing strictly with hardcore criminals.

Himself hailing from the hotbed of crime in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath is of the view that a nexus between the underworld and tainted politicians can be broken only through the assistance of tough law such as UPCOCA.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Mayawati had first introduced UPCOCA in 2007 to end the reign of powerful mafia dons who had strong connections with politicians.

The Mayawati government had sent UPCOCA for presidential assent at time of Manmohan Singh being the Prime Minister, but the approval was denied.