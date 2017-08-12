Pardaphash Exclusive: Oxygen alert was intimated by storage plant handling staff of Gorakhpur Hospital

GORAKHPUR: Between Thursday and Friday, 30 children died in Gorakhpur.

On Thursday morning, hospital employees having a responsibility of handling the storage plant where oxygen is piped to different wards, wrote a letter to the CMO that the stock of liquid oxygen was quite low.

The operators clearly mentioned that there need to be an immediate action and save the lives of the patients.

As a matter of fact, this was their second letter; the first sent a week earlier had remained unanswered.

Gorakhpur is an area where Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome), both spread through water.

Majority of the deaths occur in the neo-natal emergency care.

The local media had been warning the hospital that a tragedy was waiting to unfold after Pushpa Sales, the company offering liquid oxygen, threatened to stop the supply because of non-payment of outstanding dues totalling 63.65 lakhs.