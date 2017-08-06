Pardaphash Exclusive: Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar Combo

PATNA: Though Prashant Kishor is not playing any active part in Bihar following the formation of NDA government in the state, looks like Nitish Kumar continues to work on his concepts.

It includes Bihar Vikas Mission (BVM), a quasi-government body came into the fray in order to facilitate the works under the seven resolves of the state government.

However, even after more than one year since its inception, BVM cannot function as per its set goals.

As a matter of fact, only nine professionals are on the BVM payroll against the envisaged a network of more than 1500 policy and technical experts who were supposed to work in a parallel way alongside state bureaucracy. The second and third rounds of recruitment process is on for BVM.

BVM is a dream project of Nitish Kumar and it is also a registered society. Hence, possibility of lots of modifications its functioning under the new government are unlikely.

A brainchild of Kishor, BVM was set up under the Society Registration Act, 1860.