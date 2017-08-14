Pardaphash Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi can get the better of Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: There have been buzz for so long that Rahul Gandhi will head the Congress party very soon. But there is a twist in the story.

According to party sources, at the August 8 meeting of the Working Committee (CWC), party president Sonia Gandhi floated name of Priyanka Gandhi as well.

Rahul not attended the meeting because of viral fever.

Up till now, Priyanka Gandhi has restrained herself to Rae Bareli and Amethi, staying away from active politics and only making its presence felt at the time of campaigns.

The family too has dismissed queries regarding a possible elevation for Priyanka.

But things are changing.

The CWC is in support of Priyanka’s promotion.

Lots of them are of the view that a young face is the need of the hour, who can create a direct linkage with fresh voters.

After losing so many battles in the recent years, Congress desperately require a new lease of life.