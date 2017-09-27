Pardaphash Special: A Look At Varun Dhawan Dressing Sense

Mumbai: The temperatures have not dipped and still Bollywood celebs have taken the leash in their hands.

We are talking about Varun Dhawan. Recently he stepped out in a hot, new contender for the approaching chills. Featuring a blazer+wool jacket+denim-jacket-looking pedigree from Dhruv Kapoor (layered onto a white T-shirt), snipped chino-jeans and suede Chelsea boots, the actor had a baller time dressing appropriate for the bash.

Looking at the past record of Varun Dhawan, he is a transitional weather dressing pro. His recent Supreme sweatshirts, long line denim jackets, thrown-own hoodies and bomber jackets are evidence of what he is made of.

In this dress, he didn’t want to look too formal and casual. And going by his off duty style wins recently, he knew that a layering piece could do the trick for him. Notice the collar of his fly layering piece first.

Few months back, Varun Dhawan was seen galavanting in tank tops, relaxed-fit jeans and on most occasions, just caring about his big guns being on display.