Pardaphash Special: BJP to modify Article 35A in Jammu & Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Article 370 generally means controversy. But thanks to a thoughtful strategy, a section of BJP sympathisers are pushing the party’s less-noticed promise of modifying Article 35A of the Constitution.

It is worth pointing that this modification would empower the J&K government to define “permanent residents” of the state.

Another significant thing to note about this article is that it enables the state to provide special rights and privileges that permanent residents can enjoy.

Significantly, this has not been supported by BJP as a provision that motivates alienation, deepens the concept of a separate identity and last but not the least give rise to a political gap between J&K and the rest of India.

According to the Article, state laws have barred non-residents from buying land in the state.

State BJP leaders are quite vocal regarding their opinions as they strongly feel that Article 35A should be repealed.