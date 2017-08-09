Pardaphash Special: Bollywood in ICU, need immediate surgery

Mumbai: With more than 20 big ticket films failing miserably so far this year, one can safely say that it is darkest phases Bollywood has seen.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan was the safest bet few years back, but this is not the case anymore.

From Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal, things are not going according to plan.

Trade analyst believes that the main reason behind this situation is the poor content.

Filmmakers who think that superstars can make even bad content tick is in for a shock because audience has evolved.

The success of Hindi Medium and Lipstick Under My Burkha just highlight the mindset of the audience.

It’s there to be seen in films such as Half Girlfriend, Mubarakan, Mirza Juliet and even Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, which happens to be the most successful Hindi film this year till date that until and unless you have right sort of content, you are not going to succeed.

Although, Jolly LLB 2, Kaabil and Badrinath Ki Dulhania also made money, but none of them created a noise like Baahubali 2 or last year’s Dangal.