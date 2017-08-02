Pardaphash Special: Bye Bye Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is all set to retire from the field of Athletics and how much void his absence is going to create is already been felt by the fans all around the globe.

Journalists and TV crews, around 400 of them, all eyes were on Bolt for his final conference as a player.

Bolt, used to all this, rolled out all the familiar answers, but the grace was there throughout.

His best moment as athlete was winning the world junior title on home soil as a 15-year-old.

When asked about his most satisfying performance, Bolt said it has to be 200 metres world record run in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he poured all his concentration into getting the mark he always dreamt of.

His objective in London is quite straightforward. Get off with a fourth 100m title and a fifth 4x100m relay gold — taking his tally to 13 to add to his eight Olympic golds.

And he is very confident of it, after running 9.95 in Monaco.

Bolt, who turns 31 later this month is the talk of the town at present with British TV screened his “I am Bolt” film.