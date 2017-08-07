Pardaphash Special: China is totally wrong: Here is how

New Delhi: The tussle between Indian and Chinese troops in the Doklam area has all the competing narratives in place.

These are aimed at wide array of audiences, more so third countries that does not know much about the issue.

The Chinese are in much more attacking mode.

The main stance of the Chinese position, in their latest remark is that Indian troops have crossed a settled international boundary and entered Chinese territory.

But the million dollar question arises: Is the Doklam area assuredly Chinese territory?

In May last year, India stated in a non-paper that “both sides agree on the boundary alignment in the Sikkim Sector,”.

There are only three important parameters that matter to the present situation. To begin with, China’s development of a road in violation of an understanding with Bhutan to maintain status quo.

Secondly, China’s effort to create facts on the ground regarding the tri-junction location. Finally, the presence of Indian troops on territory disputed between Bhutan and China.