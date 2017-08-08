Pardaphash Special: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya in foray now

Lucknow: Although the dust of renaming the Mughalsarai railway station as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station is still there, the UP government is ready with yet another move. This time around, Yogi government is planning to include books on the life and times of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya ideologue from Classes I to VIII.

Pardaphash has learned that these will be in the form of comic books and is going to highlight the journey of the leader. Though it will not yet be a part of the syllabus, children will be required to read these books.

According to the sources, the books are being published by the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sewa Pratishthan, an offshoot of the RSS.

It is worthwhile pointing out that the comic books are being printed in 14 languages and will be sent for distribution in all BJP-ruled states.

The main emphasis is going to be on integrated humanism and plenty of books will be an interaction between a teacher and his pupils.

Comic books will mostly be for children in the primary classes. On the other hand, children in Classes IV and V may be quizzed on what they have learnt from the books.

On an expected note, Congress and the Samajwadi Party alleged that this was a clear attempt to saffronise education by the BJP government.