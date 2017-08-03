Pardaphash Special: Get Ready for another battle between AAP and Narendra Modi government

New Delhi: Looks like Delhi is going to apply for ‘UNESCO Imperial Capital Cities status.

This has come at a time when Delhi’s participation for UNESCO World Heritage City was withdrawn by the Narendra Modi government. AAP government is claiming that it was because of “political agenda”.

According to AAP, Delhi’s entry for heritage city status was withdrawn in order to favour Ahmedabad, which was declared the first Unesco World Heritage City in India last month.

And now Delhi government is working overtime to ensure that city get the prestigious tag of Unesco Imperial Capital Cities. Delhi has 218 heritage, with pivotal part in the history and heritage of India.

If sources are to be believed, Manish Sisodia will write to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma in this regard very soon.

Although, AAP is saying that they have no issues with Ahmedabad being given the tag of UNESCO World Heritage City but withdrawing Delhi’s nomination is not right.