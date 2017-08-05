Pardaphash Special: Leak of secret Army details from SDM Sadar office in Jhansi

Lucknow: The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has got quite an important intelligence input that secret details pertaining to the Indian Army was allegedly being handed over to detectives from the SDM Sadar office in Jhansi.

Pardaphash has learned that an investigation has been initiated in this regard.

Few personnel posted in the office were being interrogated for an extended time frame with plenty of documents have also been taken into possession alongside computers and pen drives.

As the investigation moves on, more action is going to be taken.