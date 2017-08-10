Pardaphash Special: Sharad Yadav dilemma continue

Patna: Sharad Yadav has not faced such sort of dilemma in his political career. Senior JD (U) leader cannot use the banner and posters of the party he founded because Nitish Kumar has not given approval to hiss three-day Bihar trip.

And RJD which is supporting him indirectly, cannot make its support for him public. In official terms, it is the Samajwadi Jan Morcha, an apolitical forum, that has been organising the Sharad show.

The JD (U), has been waiting for Sharad’s public diatribe against Nitish Kumar to take any kind of action.

Though he may not be able to effect a division in the 71-MLA JD (U), he can create some sort of buzz for sure.

After losing the last Lok Sabha poll to Pappu Yadav from Madhepura, Sharad Yadav faces an arduous task to come up with something functional.

Sharad Yadav will announce his next political move after this trip.