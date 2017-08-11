Pardaphash Special: Shia community not happy with Shia Central Waqf Board

Lucknow: The Shia community in general has taken the plea made by the Shia Central Waqf Board of UP that a mosque could be constructed at a reasonable distance from the Ramjanmabhoomi site with a pinch of salt.

Reacting to an affidavit filed by Shia Central Waqf Board, Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, a Lucknow-based umbrella body of Shia clerics in India, has said that the affidavit of board does not satisfy legal requirements.

According to Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, this affidavit is pretty much an attempt to create a rift between the Sunnis and the Shias.

Some of the objections raised by Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind are mentioned below:

There is no owner of a mosque. The Shia Central Waqf Board just happen to be a caretaker.

A mosque doesn’t have any sect.

The Shia Central Waqf Board is embroiled in corruption.

In historical terms, the date of construction of the Babri Masjid is quite uncertain.