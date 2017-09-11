Parents not willing to send their children to Ryan school

“It is good that the government is ordering the school’s closure for a while,” said Subodh Kumar, a parent. “It would not be easy for parents to send their children to schools under such an atmosphere. It is also very sad that no one from the school has tried to get in touch with us or assure us about what steps they are going to take. No one has contacted us.”

Some parents expressed anguish on social media. “I am the father of a child studying in Ryan School of Bhondsi. She is in class 12 and after four months, she will have her board exam. If the school is closed, how will their CBSE registration take place? Where will they give their board exam? Even now, if the school is closed for few days, how will their half yearly exam take place? Moreover, how will the school cover the syllabus? There are 250 students in Class 12 and more than 250 in Class 10. Can you imagine what kind of mental trauma they are going through right now?”

Indications are that parents of kids in junior classes said they couldn’t think of sending them back till they were convinced the campus was fully secure, those of children in the senior sections were worried about the effect the school’s closure would have with the kids in a crucial academic phase.