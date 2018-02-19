Pari Screamer 4: Anushka’s blood-filled eyes are scary, watch only if you dare!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will next be seen in her forthcoming horror drama ‘Pari’ which is absolutely opposite to its name that is the movie is nothing like a fairy tale but a different horro movie altogether. Along with that Anushka will be seen in a deadly avatar for the very first time and the makers of the film are managing to keep the enthusiasm of the audience by releasing the fourth screamer of the movie in which Sharma’s blood-filled eyes are blood cuddling.

Here’s the Screamer:-