Parineeti excited to work Akshay Kumar

Actress Parineeti Chopra today went on to say that she is very much excited to work with Akshay Kumar in the film “Kesari”.

Asked about her role in “Kesari”, Parineeti told the media: “That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in ‘Kesari’ because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making.

“I really wanted to work with Akshay Sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on.

It’s going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of ‘Kesari’.” Being directed by Anurag Singh, “Kesari” is based on the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for 2019 Holi release. Parineeti spoke on the sidelines of HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 on Wednesday here.

“I have worked really hard on my fashion and fitness, so to be awarded for that feels really special and I hope every year I can get an award here.”