‘Partition: 1947’is about peace and humanity: Huma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi who will next be seen in her forthcoming Hollywood debut ‘Partition: 1947’, said that the film is all about peace and about humanity. She also said that the film intends to unite people and not divide them.

While interacting with the media, the actress went on to say: “Partition is a very sensitive subject. People will have strong reactions to it. It’s a film about peace, about humanity. It’s intended to unite people rather than divide. Some people want to say something… that’s really their choice.”

The film ‘Partition: 1947’ will first be released outside the country and then in India, this year which features Manish Dayal, late Om Puri, Huma Qureshi, Denzil Smith, Huge Bonneville and Gillian Anderson in key roles and is scheduled to hit the Indian cinemas on August 18, 2017.