Parts of Maharashtra shaken by earthquake of 3.2-magnitude

As per the information shared by the IMD, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted Thane and surrounding areas on Tuesday morning,

According to the preliminary report of the Indian Meteorological Department, the quake at a depth of 10 km below the surface, was recorded at 2.21 am.

The epicentre of the quake was calculated at latitude 19.8 degrees north and 73.1 degrees east, falling in Thane region. There were no reports of any casualties or damage to properties, officials said.