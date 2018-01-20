Pathetic! ‘Heartless’ UP police refuse to help bleeding teens, both die on spot

In a shocking incident that took place in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, two teenagers lost their life due to carelessness of Uttar Pradesh Police. While two teenagers lay bleeding on the road, police despite reaching on the accident site denied to put injured into their vehicle as they didn’t wanted the blood to stain the seats of their patrol car.

In a video that is going viral on social media, there are several people requesting the policemen to carry the injured teenagers into their car but the inhuman nature of the heartless police officials resulted in the life of two young boys whose life could have been saved had they were given treatment on time.

An acquaintance of one of the two teenagers pleaded to the policemen in a video and was seen urging them to take the injured to the nearby hospital but police decided to wait till the next vehicle reach the spot.

Insensitivity of these policemen has certainly raised questions as to how they expect the society to be confident on the police when their heartless nature is been projected that resulted in death of two young boys.

After the police denied help, others present there tried to stop the passing vehicles for help, but no one assisted. The policemen, meanwhile, continued to stand around even as people said that “Your car can be washed but…” But the policemen were unmoved. “It will stain our car,” said one of the policemen.